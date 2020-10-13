East and SBL finish tied for MRAC volleyball title

East and SBL finish tied for MRAC volleyball titleUpdated
--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Yankton 3 Mitchell 1 F
Norfolk Catholic 3 Bishop Neumann 1 F
Denison-Schleswig 0 CB St. Albert 3 F
O'Neill 3 Battle Creek 0 F
Tea Area 3 Beresford 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Bishop Heelan 0 F
SC North 2 CBAL 3 F
Boyden-Hull 3 Central Lyon 0 F
Western Christian 3 Cherokee 0 F
GT/RA 0 Emmetsburg 3 F
Pender 3 Homer 0 F
Hartington CC 3 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F
Dakota Valley 3 Lennox 0 F
Columbus Lakeview 3 Lutheran N'east 2 F
Winnebago 3 Madison 2 F
H-M-S 0 MMC/RU 3 F
Elgin/Pope John 2 Neligh-Oakdale 0 F
West Monona 1 OABCIG 3 F
Cedar Bluffs 2 Omaha Nation 0 F
East Butler 2 Omaha Nation 0 F
Randolph 2 Plainview 1 F
Wynot 2 Plainview 0 F
Wynot 2 Randolph 0 F
Unity Christian 3 Remsen St. Mary's 0 F
Woodbury Central 0 Ridge View 3 F
Okoboji 1 Rock Valley 3 F
SC East 3 SC West 0 F
MOC-FV 3 Sheldon 1 F
George-Little Rock 0 Sioux Center 3 F
Omaha Skutt 3 South Sioux 0 F
Storm Lake 0 Spirit Lake 3 F
Ponca 3 Wakefield 1 F
Crofton 2 Wausa 0 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 West Lyon 3 F
Akron-Westfield 3 West Sioux 1 F
Hartington-N'castle 2 Winside 0 F
--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mount Marty 0 Concordia 3 F