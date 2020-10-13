Fairly quiet Tuesday before winds, and fire threat, increase Wednesday

Yesterday highs in Siouxland ended up in the mid to upper 60s and we are looking at similar territory today though we may lose a degree or two on yesterday.



We will also have a little more cloud cover with a bit of a breeze.



Overall, it does still look like a nice day.



Temperatures tonight will also be seasonal with lows in the mid 40s and partly cloudy skies remaining overhead.



Wednesday will see us warm up into the low 70s.



However, winds will be blustery with gusts possibly reaching 50 miles per hour.



Humidity will be low and, even though we had that rain over the weekend, vegetation is dry enough that fire concerns will be very high Wednesday.



Avoid burning until another day as anything that does start will spread quickly.



Cooler temperatures will be arriving after that; how cool it will be to close the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.