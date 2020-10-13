Germany, France call for UK concessions in EU-UK trade talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany and France has pressured the United Kingdom to make concessions in three key areas of Brexit trade negotiations or face a Jan. 1 no-deal scenario which would likely further harm a U.K. economy already battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The three key areas are fishing rights, corporate governance and fair competition. Meanwhile, Ireland, which is at the heart of the negotiations because it has the EU’s only land border with the U.K. and is very trade dependent on its neighbor, insisted Tuesday that Britain would let its Thursday deadline for a deal slip and would go on talking for at least two more weeks.