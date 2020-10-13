Man arrested after report of chasing ex-girlfriend with a chainsaw

GILLETT GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -- A man in Clay County, Iowa has been arrested after a report that he was chasing his ex-girlfriend around a local property with a chainsaw threatening her. The report also alleges the suspect choked a 5-year-old during the assault.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Jaykie Harrington of Gillett Grove is facing several charges including armed with intent, domestic abuse, child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

On Oct. 4, authorities searched a residence located near Gillett Grove where they found Harrington and took him into custody.

During the search, authorities also found and arrested 24-year-old Hayley Byler of Gillett Grove and 34-year-old Caleb Brewer of Marathon.

Both Byler and Brewer are facing drug charges for the possession of controlled substances.