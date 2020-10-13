Martinez and McCaffery battling for starting QB job at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) -- The Big Ten released specifics on their football schedules Monday. Iowa and Nebraska will once again play on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, in Iowa City. Both teams are less than two weeks away from playing their first game.

Nebraska opens with a road trip to sixth-ranked Ohio State on October 24. The Huskers play three ranked teams in their first four games.

Head coach Scott Frost hasn't made a final decision on who will be the starting quarterback. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey are still competing for the number one job. Martinez has started the last two seasons, as Nebraska has gone just 9-17 overall.

"I wouldn't say it's clear yet," Frost said. "Adrian's certainly playing well. Luke's certainly playing well. We feel like we've got two guys at the top of that heap that are playing well enough to help us win games. Every position is a competition. We're going to have to make those decisions pretty quickly but been really impressed with both guys."

Ridge View grad Ezra Miller is spending this season as a walk-on, after transferring from Iowa. Nebraska and Ohio State kickoff at 11:00 am on October 24.