Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display

DALTON, Mass. (AP) — A stack of hay bales on a Massachusetts farm decorated in support of the Democratic presidential ticket that was burned down has been replaced with a similar display with a different message. The original display at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton featured 19 wrapped hay bales painted with the words “USA” and “VOTE” along with the names of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The new, nearly identical stack of hay bales now says “Love, Unity, Respect” and features a pair of U.S. flags, a globe and the word “VOTE.” A man accused of setting the bales on fire on Friday evening will appear in court on Tuesday.