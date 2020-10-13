Military contractor charged with fraud on Africa contracts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. military contractor has been indicted in California for allegedly faking quality control on construction projects in Africa that were so badly done some buildings collapsed, including an aircraft hangar. The U.S. attorney’s office announced Tuesday that Micheline Pollock was indicted by a federal grand jury in San Diego. She was CEO of Dover Vantage. The indictment alleges that between 2011 and 2018 she helped fake quality control documents for military and humanitarian projects. Pollock was arrested last month in Tbilisi, Georgia. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.