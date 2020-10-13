Noem says South Dakota’s surge in cases is due to testing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota's recent surge in coronavirus cases are due to an increase in testing, as the state sees a new high in the number of people hospitalized by the virus.

There are currently no open general-care hospital beds in the southeastern part of the state, which contains the two largest hospitals, according to the Department of Health.

Hospitals are dealing with both an increase in COVID-19 patients and people needing other medical care. The Sioux Falls hospitals do have about 41% of their Intensive Care Units available.

The Department of Health reports 302 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized as of Tuesday.