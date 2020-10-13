Oct. 13: Iowa reports 580 new COVID-19 recoveries, 17 more deaths and 1,557 recoveries

(KTIV) -- There were 580 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 100,052 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 100,632 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 78,057 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 17 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,481.

According to the state's latest report, there are 463 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 114 are in the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 3,307 new tests were given for a total of 867,771 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,420.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 81.

To date, 4,687 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 69 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-five of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had three new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,140. Of those cases, 1,909 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported five new virus cases, with its total now at 440. Officials say 268 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported one new case bringing their total to 636 total virus cases, with 457 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,375 to 1,384 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 950 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 24.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 13, the state health department says Sioux County reported 18 new cases bringing their total to 2,118. Officials say 1,190 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to nine.