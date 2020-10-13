Oct. 13: Nebraska reports 704 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 704 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 53,543.

There were five new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 527.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 315 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,555 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 36,734 to 36,950 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 519,726 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 465,868 of them have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported five more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to cases to 151.

To date, Cedar County has had no virus-related deaths.

Dakota County

Local health officials confirmed four more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 2,425.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in Dakota County. To date, the county has had 44 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Dixon County has reported no new positive cases, keeping their total to 149.

To date, Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

Local health officials have reported one more case in Thurston County. This brings the county's total positive cases up to 340.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Wayne County has had ten more COVID-19 cases reported for a total of 294.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.