Rights groups oppose China, Russia, Saudis on UN rights body

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Human rights groups are urging the U.N.’s 193 member nations to oppose seats on the world organization’s premiere rights body for China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and others because of their dismal rights records. But they are all likely to win anyway. That’s because Russia and Cuba are running unopposed in Tuesday’s election, and China and Saudi Arabia are in a five-way race for four seats from the Asia-Pacific group and are tipped to win because of their economic and political clout. It is the only contested race so the election of new Human Rights Council members is all but decided.