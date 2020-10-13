Sioux Falls police looking for two missing endangered children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) -- The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing endangered children.

Police say 9-month-old Apallo Gutzmer and 2-year-old Kingston Gutzmer were last seen at about 2 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the area of E. 6th Street and N Indiana Avenue.

According to police, Apallo was last seen wearing blue footie pajamas with white stars. He is about 15 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kingston was last seen wearing white footie pajamas with different colored monsters on it. He is about 2' 6", 34 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say they were last seen with their father, Cody Gutzmer. Cody is suspected of taking both children and has since shut off his phone.

Cody is suspected of driving a 2004 Silver Chevy Venture SD, with South Dakota plates 1CC659.

If located, contact Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7000.