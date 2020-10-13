Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can end census field operations early, batting aside a lawsuit that warned the truncated schedule will lead to minorities being undercounted. The lawsuit was filed in response to the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision to end the census in September. The Supreme Court justices’ ruling came as the nation’s largest statistical association, and even the bureau’s own census takers and partners, have been raising questions about the quality of the data being gathered — numbers that are used to determine how much federal funding is allotted to states and localities, and how many congressional seats each states gets.