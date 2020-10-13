The Iowa Deer Exchange Program unveiled to help connect deer hunters and venison seekers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Tuesday Morning the Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a virtual press conference unveiling a new program called The Iowa Deer Exchange Program.

The online database connects Iowa Deer Hunters with people seeking venison.



The program is offered free of charge, and people can sign up and provide their location on a map with their contact information.



People can choose how they want their meat prepared, whether its quartered, frozen, field dressed, or as jerky or sausage.



Iowa State Auditor and avid deer hunter Rob Sand says this program is especially important right now where many people need other ways to put food on the table.

"A lot of times we forget about the fact that there is food and subsidence all around us, and in a time where a lot of people have lost their source of income, lost their employment, it's a really good opportunity to remember that there are a lot of opportunities to put food on the table for people," said Rob Sand, Iowa State Auditor and Bow Hunter.

Sand said venison is a healthy food source, and he has personally connected with a refugee community in Des Moines to donate his meat.



The new program now joins the Help Us Stop Hunger Program or the HUSH Program.



The HUSH Program is a joint effort with Iowa deer hunters, the Food Bank of Iowa, meat processors, and the Iowa DNR to stop hunger by donating the meat to the food bank.



Last year 3,750 deer were donated, which generated nearly 630,000 meals across Iowa.



A link to more information on these programs can be found here.