Tuesday’s Scores

8:58 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13

Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 25-18, 25-7, 25-12

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-9, 25-7, 25-11

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10

Estelline/Hendricks def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21

Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Canton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20

Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

Madison def. Milbank, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10

Warner def. Redfield, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Watertown def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-7, 25-21, 25-17

Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

