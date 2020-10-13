Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 25-18, 25-7, 25-12
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-9, 25-7, 25-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10
Estelline/Hendricks def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21
Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19
Gayville-Volin def. Canton, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20
Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-9, 25-11, 25-8
Madison def. Milbank, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10
Warner def. Redfield, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Watertown def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-7, 25-21, 25-17
Yankton def. Mitchell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/