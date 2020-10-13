Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-19
Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8
Gretna def. Elkhorn South
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-10
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11
Adams Central Triangular=
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-15
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-15
Broken Bow Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18
Central Valley Triangular=
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-18
Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-10
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-20
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Semifinal=
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12
Mead def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-18
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Overton def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19
Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Ord def. Centura, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20
Wood River def. St. Paul, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-12
East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-9
Palmer Triangular=
Elba def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-7, 25-6
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-16
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Sterling def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18
Sterling def. Southern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15
Seward Triangular=
Seward def. Crete, 25-12, 26-24
Seward def. Milford, 25-11, 25-11
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21
Osceola def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Omaha Mercy vs. Blair, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/