Tuesday’s Scores

9:04 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-19

Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Fullerton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8

Gretna def. Elkhorn South

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-10

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11

Adams Central Triangular=

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-15

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-15

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18

Central Valley Triangular=

Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-18

Central Valley def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-10

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-20

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Semifinal=

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Mead def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-18

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Overton def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19

Lou Platte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Ord def. Centura, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20

Wood River def. St. Paul, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-12

East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-9

Palmer Triangular=

Elba def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-7, 25-6

Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-16

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Sterling def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Sterling def. Southern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15

Seward Triangular=

Seward def. Crete, 25-12, 26-24

Seward def. Milford, 25-11, 25-11

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21

Osceola def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Mercy vs. Blair, ppd. to Oct 13th.

