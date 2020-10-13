UN: Climate change means more weather disasters every year

GENEVA (AP) — In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it in 2018. In a new report released Tuesday, the World Meteorological Agency says more disasters attributed to weather are taking place each year. It said over 11,000 disasters have been attributed to weather, climate and phenomena like tsunamis over the last 50 years — causing 2 million deaths and racking up $3.6 trillion worth of economic costs. The WMO says governments should do more to help prepare for disasters.