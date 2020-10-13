When school is home and home is school, which rules prevail?

CHICAGO (AP) — Toys that look like weapons. Barefoot students. Disruptive imagery in the background. Pets roaming the room. All a clear violation of rules inside most American classrooms. But as is clear, 2020 has been very different. How do those standards translate when everyone is logging on from home? Weeks into the fall semester, a growing number of school officials are navigating those grey areas. And schools are struggling to figure it all out. It’s yet another adaptation demanded of educators during the coronavirus pandemic. Many are prescribing caution as the lines blur.