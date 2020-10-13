Wisconsin hits new daily records for virus cases, deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hit a pair of grim coronavirus milestones, with record highs for positive cases and deaths reported on the eve of an overflow field hospital opening near Milwaukee. The state Department of Health Services reported 3,279 new cases Tuesday, breaking a five-day-old record. It reported 34 deaths, also a new high, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,508. To date, more than 155,000 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gov. Tony Evers says, “we let our guard down.” He is urging people to stay home, wear masks when they go outside, limit exposure to others and maintain a social distance.