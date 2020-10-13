Yemen: Officials say man kills 12 in family dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say a man has killed at least a dozen people, including his wife and children, in a family dispute in Yemen’s central province of Bayda. The officials said Tuesday the father of three was trying to settle a dispute with his wife who was at her family’s house for three weeks, where she delivered the couple’s third child. The man opened fire on his wife and her family, killing at least 12 people and wounding four others, including three policemen. Among the dead were the man’s wife, two children and a 20-day-old infant. The officials said the man was later killed by police while trying to flee.