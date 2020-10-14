10,000 evacuated in Cambodia due to flooding; rice crop hit

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian official says more than 10,000 people have been evacuated to safe places after a tropical storm triggered flash floods. The spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management says seasonal rains made worse by the storm caused flooding in 19 of the country’s 25 provinces, affecting 140,000 people and destroying large areas planted with rice. The heavy rains have killed least 11 people since the beginning of the month. Transportation has also been affected, with trucks banned from several major roads in the worst-hit provinces to avoid damaging their surfaces.