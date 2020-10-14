China’s Xi promises changes to promote tech center Shenzhen

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has promised new measures to promote development of China’s biggest tech center, Shenzhen, amid a feud with Washington over technology and security that has disrupted access to U.S. components and services and is fueling official ambitions to create Chinese providers. Xi’s speech marked the 40th anniversary of the former fishing village adjacent to Hong Kong being declared the first area for the ruling party to allow tightly controlled free enterprise. He promised to ease regulations to encourage new industries. Companies in Shenzhen including Huawei, a maker of smartphones and telecom network equipment, play a key role in party plans to transform China into a leader in telecoms, electric cars and other profitable fields.