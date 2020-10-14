Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 deepens divisions in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has had one of the largest income gaps and poverty rates among developed economies, even before the coronavirus pandemic. The country has a few high earners concentrated in the lucrative high-tech sector, while many Israelis barely get by as civil servants, in service industries or as small business owners. Those gaps have widened as the second nationwide virus lockdown was imposed last month, dealing a new blow to an economy already hit hard by the first round of restrictions. The fallout from the pandemic has also deepened long-simmering divisions among Israeli Jews, pitting a largely secular majority against a powerful ultra-Orthodox minority.