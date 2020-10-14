 Skip to Content

G-20 suspends poor nations’ debt payments for 6 more months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of 20  nations, representing the world’s biggest economies, agreed Wednesday to extend the suspension of debt payments by an additional six months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of what the G-20 says could provide relief of $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Wednesday’s decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health care and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments. 

Associated Press

