Kyrgyz president appoints prime minister after days of chaos

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s president has appointed a new prime minister in a bid to end the political crisis engulfing the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election triggered mass protests earlier this month. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing politician Sadyr Zhaparov as the new prime minister. The move came a day after the president refused to do so over concerns of whether he was legitimately nominated to the post by the country’s parliament. The parliament voted to nominate Zhaparov as the country’s new prime minister Wednesday after a similar vote Saturday was challenged over a lack of a quorum.