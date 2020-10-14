Mexico experts find 2,000 ruin sites near Maya train route

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts in Mexico have detected more than 2,000 pre-Hispanic ruins or clusters of artefacts along the proposed route of the president’s controversial “Maya Train” project on the Yucatan peninsula. The discovery of sites using LiDAR elevation mapping technology could slow down the already disputed project, which opponents contend also threatens indigenous communities and water supplies. The laser elevation data showed a total of 2,187 “archaeological monuments” along 277 miles (366 kilometers) of the proposed route, about one-quarter of the total planned track. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said Wednesday that the builders will have to take “specific measures” to avoid damaging the artefacts.