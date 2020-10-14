Morningside men and Dordt women tabbed as GPAC basketball favorites

Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches' selection to win the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship. The Mustangs tallied seven first place votes. Northwestern, with 84 points and the two first place votes, is picked second. Dordt was third in the balloting with 78 points and one first place vote. Jamestown, picked fourth, had the final first place vote.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC, with Concordia claiming the tournament title. The Mustangs went 27-3 last season.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches' could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020-21 GPAC Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll:

1 Morningside 96 (7)

2 Northwestern 84 (2)

3 Dordt 82 (1)

4 Jamestown 77 (1)

5 Dakota Wesleyan 62

6 Concordia 57

7 Mount Marty 49

8 Briar Cliff 38

9 Hastings 28

10 Midland 22

11 Doane 10

Dordt University totaled 131 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship. The Defenders tallied just six of the possible twelve first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and five first place votes. Morningside was tabbed third with 105 points and one first place vote in the balloting.

Last year Concordia won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC. The Bulldogs went on to be the number one overall seed at the 2020 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships before it was cut short due to Covid-19. Concordia finished with a record of 32-2.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020-21 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’

1 Dordt 113 (6)

2 Concordia 110 (5)

3 Morningside 108 (1)

4 Northwestern 88

5 Hastings 77

6 Dakota Wesleyan 74

7 Jamestown 65

8 Briar Cliff 47

9 Midland 43

10 Mount Marty 33

11 College of Saint Mary 21

12 Doane 13