Nagorno-Karabakh fighting raises threat of deadly escalation

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian attempt to broker a cease-fire amid the worst outbreak of hostilities over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in more than a quarter-century has failed to gain any traction. Azerbaijan and Armenia, the two nations battling over the area, are trading the blame for new attacks. The failure of the truce that was supposed to start on Saturday reflects the uncompromising positions of the two South Caucasus rivals that stymied decades-long diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict. The escalation of fighting since it flared up on Sept. 27 raises the threat of an even wider conflict that could draw in Russia and Turkey, as well as threaten Caspian Sea energy exports.