Oct. 14: Iowa reports 1,180 new cases, 11 more deaths as hospitalizations continue reaching all-time high

(KTIV) -- There were 1,180 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 100,632 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 101,812 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 79,049 have recovered. That's an increase of 992 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 11 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,492.

According to the state's latest report, there are 473 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from the 463 in yesterday's report. This is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Iowa has reported since the pandemic began.

Of those hospitalizations, 106 are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 5,419 new tests were given for a total of 873,190 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,470.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 81.

To date, 4,779 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 63 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-seven of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,159. Of those cases, 1,914 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported five new virus cases, with its total now at 445. Officials say 276 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported eight new cases bringing their total cases to 636. Officials 457 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,384 to 1,430 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 977 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 24.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 14, the state health department says Sioux County reported 42 new cases bringing their total to 2,118. Officials say 1,238 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll up to ten.