Oct. 14: South Dakota reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, total cases surpass 30,000

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported the highest one-day spike of COVID-19 seen in the state since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 876 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total positive cases to 30,215.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has 6,604 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 542 in the last 24 hours.

State health officials reported 313 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 23,320.

Currently, 303 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. That's the highest number of hospitalizations the state has seen so far.

Three additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 291 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 182. Of those cases, 100 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 13 new cases, bringing its total to 667. Health officials say 565 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,897 to 1,976. Health officials say 1,444 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported 10 total virus-related deaths in Lincoln County since the pandemic began.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 599 total positive cases. So far, 425 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to ten

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 565 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 423 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no more virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.