Pakistan says roadside bomb kills 6 troops in border region

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says seven soldiers were killed in separate incidents in the country’s northwest, in a region bordering Afghanistan. Wednesday’s attacks were a sign of increasing violence in an area that until recent years had served as a base for Pakistani and foreign militants. The army claimed a few years ago that it had cleared the region of insurgents, but occasional attacks have continued. That’s raised fears that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping. In July, a U.N. report said more than 6,000 Pakistani militants are hiding in Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban.