Eilish wins top album at Billboard Awards, Clarkson performs

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish’s debut album continued its winning streak, picking up the top Billboard 200 album honor at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Eilish was at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to accept the honor for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” It won the top prize at the Grammy Awards in January. She thanked her fans for “believing in me and caring ” about her, adding that when it comes to winning awards she “never ever take these for granted.” Eilish spoke in front of an empty audience — because of the coronavirus pandemic — and she’s up for more honors throughout the night.