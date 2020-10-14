Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy to finish isolating

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus in Portugal. The Juventus forward traveled on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period. Juventus says “Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities.” Ronaldo had been separated from the rest of the Portugal group after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He was said to be asymptomatic and in good health condition. The 35-year-old Ronaldo tested positive two days before the team’s Nations League match against Sweden in Lisbon.