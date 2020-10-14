Russian-US crew launches on fast track to the space station

MOSCOW (AP) — A trio of space travelers has launched successfully to the International Space Station, for the first time using a fast-track maneuver to reach the orbiting outpost in just three hours. NASA’s Kate Rubins, along with Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, lifted off as scheduled Wednesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur space launch facility in Kazakhstan for a six-month stint on the station. For the first time, they are trying a two-orbit, three-hour approach to the orbiting outpost. Previously it took twice as long for the crews to reach the station. Rubins said the crew spent weeks in quarantine to avoid any threat from the coronavirus.