Sudan inflation hits new record in September as prices spike

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s annual inflation has hit a new record peak as prices of bread and other staples keep surging. The country’s Central Agency for Statistics said on Tuesday that the annual inflation in September rose to 212.29% from 166.83% in August. It says the high record was driven by hikes in prices of bread and vegetables, and the jump in transportation fares. Inflation has been rising in Sudan since before the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 amid a popular uprising against his rule. The transitional government is struggling to revive the economy amid a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods.