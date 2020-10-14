Turkey says Greece failed to fulfill promises, vows response

ANKAR, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Greece and Cyprus of failing to fulfill “promises” made during negotiations within the European Union and NATO and said his country would continue to give them the response “they deserve.” Erdogan’s comments Wednesday came days after Ankara redeployed its search vessel for a new energy exploration mission in disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. The move reignited tensions with Greece and Cyprus over sea boundaries and drilling rights. Erdogan didn’t spell out what the promises were but Turkish officials have been accusing Greek officials of engaging in a series of “provocations” despite efforts to revive “exploratory talks” between the neighbors that were aimed at resolving disputes and were last held in 2016.