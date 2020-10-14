Vision 2020: Will mailed-in ballots be delivered on time?

Can you trust the U.S. Postal Service to deliver your ballot on time? If you plan on voting by mail, election officials say it’s best to do it as early as possible so your ballot gets to its destination well before Election Day on Nov. 3. Postal officials have repeatedly said the agency has more than enough capacity to handle the surge of ballots. But on-time delivery rates vary widely depending on location. On top of that, each state has different rules on whether it accepts mail ballots that arrive after Election Day. All that is to say, the earlier you mail your ballot, the better.