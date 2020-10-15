Global stocks follow Wall St lower as stimulus hopes fade

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have followed Wall Street lower as hopes U.S. leaders might agree on a new economic stimulus before the Nov. 3 presidential election fade. London and Paris opened lower Thursday. Germany’s DAX lost 2.7%. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined, while Shanghai advanced. The U.S. treasury secretary said he and leaders of Congress were “far apart” on details of new aid. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7%. Investors are swinging between optimism about a possible coronavirus vaccine that helped to propel an earlier market rally and unease about lackluster U.S. economic activity.