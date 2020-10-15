Canada police say who killed 9-year-old girl 36 years ago.

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say they’ve identified the person who killed a 9-year-old girl 36 years ago. Toronto Police said Thursday Calvin Hoover was identified through DNA. He died in 2015. He was 28 years old at the time of the murder and knew the family of Christine Jessop, though he was not a suspect at the time. Jessop was last seen on Oct. 3, 1984, in Queensville, Ontario, north of Toronto. Her body was found over three months later. Her case received national attention as her neighbor was wrongly convicted.