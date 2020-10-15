 Skip to Content

Candidate who embraces QAnon endorses Loeffler for Senate

National news from the Associated Press

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia enthusiastically accepted an endorsement from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and has espoused racist views. Loeffler and Greene made the announcement together Thursday at an open-air pavilion in a public park on the outskirts of metro Atlanta, where suburbs begin to give way to rural farmland. The endorsement highlights Loeffler’s embrace of far-right politics as she tries to fend off a challenge from Republican Rep. Doug Collins. Collins is a four-term congressman who is one of President Donald Trump’s most visible defenders in Congress. The top Democrat in the race is Raphael Warnock.

Associated Press

