Decision 2020: U.S. Senate Candidate Suzanne Herzog interview

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Election Day is approaching and over the next few weeks KTIV will be talking to candidates for races for the U.S House and U.S. Senate in all three Siouxland states.

The first KTIV will focus on is the race for the Iowa U.S. Senate seat. The four candidates include Republican incumbent Joni Ernst, Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield, Independent Suzanne Herzog and Libertarian Rick Stewart.

KTIV's Matt Breen talked with Iowa Independent U.S. Senate Candidate Suzanne Herzog to learn more about her campaign, and what her priorities would be if elected. You can read the full interview below:

"Suzanne Herzog, you have said you want to stand up to the 'old boys club' style of politics," said Matt Breen. "How do you do that?"

"Well, you can't do that if you're party-affiliated," said Suzanne Herzog, (I) U.S. Senate Candidate. "There are no provisions for political parties written in the Constitution. And, the way Senate rules have developed over the years, it has become more dysfunctional than ever. In the Senate, it's not as big a problem than it is in the House. As a Senator, I would be required to be assigned to "A Level" committee assignments. That's why it's better to be non-partisan in federal office to do it in the Senate. Term limits are very important. And, until we get there, we can at least offer a different kind of negotiation. And, because of the narrow party majority in the Senate, any state that sends a non-partisan Senator would have incredible leverage at this time in history."

"You were an ER nurse for 17-years," said Breen. "So, you have seen the health care system from the inside, out. You had a unique perspective. You say it's broken. How would you fix it?"

"We can make private health insurance serve everybody better," said Herzog. "And, we can contain costs in our country and provide better access to affordable, quality care. But, we absolutely cannot do that until we completely disassociate private health insurance from employment. And, we have to do that first. That market restructuring is something, I think, that both parties can accept. Neither party is focused on it. That may be because of corporate lobby groups. There are a number of lobby groups that won't be for it. But, it will serve everybody better. If we all get our health insurance more like we get our car or homeowners insurance, in a well-regulated, free-market system, all premiums will be lower, everybody will have better access to quality care, and it changes economic incentives so that public health individual service providers in the same state and area work together to improve health. And, I think it also better-funds our rural healthcare providers, too."

"You also say health care is just one example of how Iowa is falling behind on important issues," said Breen. "What's the next big issue on that list, and how do you fix that?

"The problem with the Congress in both parties is that they haven't executed the checks and balances that come with the duty of their office," said Herzog. "Now, when Trump stepped out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, he lost a huge opportunity for our Iowa farmers. Farm Bureau was promoting that negotiation. And, the saddest thing about that is that it had the strongest intellectual property right provision of any international trade policy. That was with Canada, Japan... 11 countries... a lot of them were Asian trading partners. That would have been our leverage against China to stay negotiating with that group. If you wanted leverage against China, you should have stayed with the group... you should have stayed in the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That would have addressed intellectual property rights, as well. So, when he walked away from that and haphazardly opposed trade tariffs, that was a huge mistake. Not only are our farmers paying for it, but our taxpayers are paying for it. because we had to support our farmers. And, our farmers deserved that support because it was no fault of their own. But, this is a man-made disaster that could have been prevented. It's Congress's constitutional authority to direct foreign commerce and tariffs. And, we need to take that back. it was a very flimsy legal premise that Trump imposed with tariffs. We need to take a stand."

"Suzanne Herzog, the independent candidate for U.S. Senate in Iowa, best of luck on election day," said Breen.

"Thanks a lot, Matt," Herzog said. "I appreciate being here today."

