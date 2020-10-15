Georgia’s McBath seeks 2nd win in once-famed GOP district

ATLANTA (AP) — Karen Handel is looking for Republicans to mobilize in Georgia’s 6th District, which was once an incubator of high-profile Republicans. But Democrat Lucy McBath unseated Handel in 2018 and is trying to demonstrate that Atlanta’s wealthiest suburbs have changed. The rematch in the district is being fought on a nationalized stage, with arguments about health care, abortion, support for police and gun control. McBath crafts an image as a bipartisan worker, but Handel says she’s too liberal. McBath is hitting Handel over health care and Handel’s opposition to abortion rights. Handel says McBath’s advocacy of gun control makes her a “single-issue” candidate and says she’s out of touch with voters.