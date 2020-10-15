German, Czech, Italian virus records deepen Europe worries

BERLIN (AP) — Record daily infection figures in Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy are adding to fears that Europe is running out of chances to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic. France has set a 9 p.m. curfew for many of its biggest cities as governments take increasingly tough action. New infections have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities in many places to start reimposing restrictions that were relaxed over the summer. The Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Britain are among the countries causing particular concern. While Germany, the European Union’s most populous nation, is still in comparatively good shape, alarm bells have started ringing there too.