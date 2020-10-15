GM to run robot cars in San Francisco without human backups

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit says it will pull the human backup drivers from its vehicles in San Francisco by the end of the year. CEO Dan Ammann says that the Cruise got a permit from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday to let the cars travel on their own. The move follows last week’s announcement from Waymo that it would open its autonomous ride-hailing service to the public in vehicles without human drivers. The rides are being offered in 50 square miles of the Phoenix area. It wasn’t clear when Cruise will offer rides.