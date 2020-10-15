Iowa Senators Ernst, Grassley comment on confirmation hearings, COVID-Relief

The question and answer portion of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings wrapped up Wednesday.

Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst joined News 4 Today on Thursday, to discuss their thoughts on the hearings.

When asked about the vote for Amy Coney Barrett they said they don't expect that to officially come until October 22nd. They both said they were impressed by how Judge Barrett handled herself during the hearings and her record.

The Senators were also asked about whether Iowans could expect to see any help with COVID-Relief. Senator Charles Grassley said they were going to look into taking up some provisions that have bipartisan support.