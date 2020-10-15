KTIV, KWWL, KCCI and Des Moines Register to host U.S. Senate Debate Thursday night

KTIV, KWWL, KCCI and the Des Moines Register will host a political debate between candidates in one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

The KTIV DECISION 2020: U.S. Senate Debate is expected to air Thursday, October 15, at 6:30 pm. on The Siouxland CW on channel 4.2. Republican incumbent Joni Ernst will face Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield.

The debate will also be livestreamed at KTIV.com/live and on KTIV's Facebook page.

The program will also be broadcast on KWWL in Waterloo, KCCI in Des Moines, KTTC in Mason City/Rochester, WQAD in the Quad Cities, and WGEM in Keokuk/Quincy.

KTIV'S Matt Breen, KWWL’s Ron Steele and Brianne Pfannenstiel, Chief Politics Reporter for the Des Moines Register will join KCCI’s Steve Karlin and Rheya Spigner, who will co-moderate the 90-minute debate.

The candidates will be asked about pressing issues involving the economy and the response to COVID-19. Candidates get 60 seconds to answer questions from the moderators. If a candidate is mentioned by her opponent, they will get 30 seconds to respond. They will also have a chance to ask each other a question and respond to political advertising from their opponents.

In June, Sen. Ernst challenged Greenfield to six debates prior to the November election, issuing the challenge on Twitter.

The debate is planned as a live event taking place in Des Moines.