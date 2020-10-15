Lives Lost: A woman of uncommon kindness, unshackled again

Saferia Johnson earned a reputation as a mentor and mother figure to many and time and again. She was a fast friend, who followed a chance encounter with an outflow of kindness that ensured would-be strangers instead lived lives forever intertwined. She was churchgoing, prized education and was devoted to her two young sons. Which made the accusations of being part of a tax fraud scheme all the more surprising. After entering a plea deal and going to prison two years ago, Johnson focused on what would come after her sentence was up, hoping to be reunited with her sons and perhaps to return to school for a doctoral degree. Instead, she became infected with the coronavirus at a Florida prison and died at just 36.