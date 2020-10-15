TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of the expected debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, television viewers were left Thursday with what ABC’s David Muir called “split-screen America.” Biden participated in a 90-minute town hall from Philadelphia on ABC, while NBC News went ahead with its hourlong Trump session in Miami, despite criticism that the network was forcing viewers to choose. Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories. Biden’s session with George Stephanopoulos of “Good Morning America” was a more sedate affair.