Nebraska’s high rate of virus cases prompts concern in state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported nearly 1,000 new cases of coronavirus, and doctors in rural parts of the state expressed concern about the high rate of infections across the state. Nebraska’s positivity rate ranked sixth-highest among the states on Wednesday. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, who serves as medical director of the Central District Health Department in Grand Island, said virus cases in that area have been rising in the past few days, so it’s important that people take precautions such as wearing masks. State health officials reported 924 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Wednesday to give the state 54,467 cases and 530 deaths.