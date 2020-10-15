No Foot Too Small Sioux City chapter hosts Wave of Light event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- October 15 is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The Sioux City Chapter of No Foot Too Small on Thursday hosted its first event called Wave of Light at the Miracle League Field.

Founded in Iowa City, No Foot Too Small's goal is to bring awareness of pregnancy loss and infant mortality.

Katie Kruse was selected to serve as the Sioux City Ambassador for No Foot Too Small.

She said while the Sioux City chapter has only been around for a short time, she's already seeing great community support.

"I've had a handful of mothers reach out just saying thank you. Thank you for putting together this group. You know, whether it's a recent, early on miscarriage where you feel like you can't talk about it because nobody yet knows, to I've been doing this event at home and I can't wait to do it among a community," said Kruse.

Those families that have lost children came together to light candles in remembrance of their angels.

"This is an unfortunate club that families that have experienced this belong to. And it's not a club that you ever want to be a part of but it is comforting to be around people who understand the grief process and what you're going through," said Jessica Kazos, Mother of an angel.

Kruse says one in four experience the loss of a child. And for her, the event is personal.

She lost her daughter in December at 26 weeks

"Unfortunately pregnancy and infant loss is kind of a taboo topic. Not many people talk about it. But it is so incredibly common and it has helped me normalize the conversation just for myself. But also for my five and three-year-old boys. They now say their name. Even after my son's birthday party, which was in July, he said his prayers to Elizabeth and thanked her for coming to his birthday party," said Kruse.

Kruse adds the people who took part in the wave of light globally lit their lights at 7 p.m. local time, before switching them off an hour later so the next time zone could light theirs creating that wave of light.

While her ambassadorship started just two weeks ago, Kruse hopes to continue the Wave of Light event and the Sioux City Chapter of NFTS for years to come.